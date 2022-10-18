The city council has authorized the Monona Police Department to participate in three traffic safety task forces, organized by the Wisconsin Bureau of Transportation, in an effort to reduce unsafe driving behavior.
The task forces, approved at the council’s Oct. 3 meeting, will focus on intoxicated driving, speeding and seatbelt violations.
Monona police chief Brian Chaney explained to the council that under such programs, local law enforcement agencies work together to increase policing of specific violations for a certain period of time. For instance, the OWI task force will include officers from Cottage Grove, DeForest, Stoughton, Oregon and Verona.
“You make the biggest impact when you do it as a collective,” Chaney said. “So we try to do it on the same days.”
In the past, the police department has sometimes told community members ahead of time when increased enforcement will take place. Chaney told the council that his goal is voluntary compliance from drivers, rather than to make arrests and issue citations.
“You lose a lot of community trust when you have squad cars hiding behind bushes and you don’t announce the initiatives that you’re doing,” he said. “My goal here is to be as open in encouraging positive behavior as possible.”
For participating in the task forces, the Monona Police Department is eligible for up to $23,000 in grant money from the transportation bureau, to cover overtime wages for officers.
The department has taken part in similar projects before. The new task forces are part of an ongoing effort to curb dangerous driving in and around Monona and Dane County.
There have been 33 traffic deaths in Dane County so far this year, according to numbers from the state Department of Transportation.
The Monona Police Department has conducted over 1,000 traffic stops so far this year, Chaney told the council.
“My goal is to participate in grant opportunities like this, not necessarily to hit somebody’s pocketbook,” he said. “But to make sure folks know that we care, we want you to live, and we’ll be out there doing enforcement.”