The Friends of San Damiano raised nearly $150,000 to give to the city to cover costs associated with buying and maintaining the San Damiano property. Friends president Andrew Kitslaar presented Mayor Mary O'Connor with a check for the fundraising at an outdoor Biergarten event at San Damiano on Aug. 11.
The committee tasked with creating a plan for San Damiano is gearing up to seek public input on the future of the historic lakefront property.
The San Damiano Project Steering Committee is working to provide surveys, public input sessions, tours and community events to determine how the parcel, which the City of Monona bought last June for $8.6 million, should be adapted as a public space.
Public input is one early element of a planning process expected to stretch into December 2023. The city in June hired consulting company MSA Professional Services to assist in development of a master plan. Feedback from surveys and events will inform an overall vision and up to three concepts developed by MSA that can be combined into a final project.
Community members will have several ways to share their thoughts on how the property should be used. Those include a survey, tours and other public events.
The steering committee is assembling a survey that is expected to open to the public in late September, and it is planning a public input session for mid-October, said Andrew Kitslaar, co-chair of the committee and president of the nonprofit Friends of San Damiano.
Kitslaar said he hopes residents will come to visit the property before they make up their minds about their dreams for it.
“We want people to be informed when they’re providing input,” he said. “We want to get them here so they can experience the property.”
The outdoor portion of the property is open to the public, but visitors hoping to see inside the 19th-century Frank Allis House will need to find a tour or other event where tours are offered. The next event is a biergarten held 4-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sep. 24, while tours will be offered at 9, 10 and 11 a.m. on Saturdays Sep. 10 and 17. Both are free, but residents must register for tours ahead of time on the City of Monona website.
“By the end of September, we could probably say, ‘If you wanted to see inside of the house, you’ve had the opportunity,’” Kitslaar said.
The City of Monona is getting some help to offset the property’s $8.6 million price tag. Dane County awarded $2 million to the city to ensure the land be used for conservation and public recreation, and the Wisconsin DNR granted $247,999 in a similar agreement.
Friends of San Damiano is also fundraising to help offset the purchase cost. The group has raised over $250,000 so far, not including pledges made by various donors, Kitslaar said.
But the Friends have also pledged to cover any costs associated with the property — and those could vary wildly depending on the results of the planning process. For instance, the committee must decide whether to recommend removal or renovation of the Frank Allis House.
“If we don’t have a donor that’s going to fund that, it’s going to be sitting like this for the rest of the time,” Kitslaar said. “We want to ensure that this property is financially sustainable.”