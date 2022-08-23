The committee tasked with creating a plan for San Damiano is gearing up to seek public input on the future of the historic lakefront property.

The San Damiano Project Steering Committee is working to provide surveys, public input sessions, tours and community events to determine how the parcel, which the City of Monona bought last June for $8.6 million, should be adapted as a public space.

