Monona residents would see their city property tax rates from the city go down next year under the mayor’s proposed budget, but many would still see an increase to their total tax bill.

The City Council is reviewing the 2023 operating budget, and the proposal would set a property tax rate of $6.35 per $1,000 of value, down 3.3% from last year. In that same time, though, the average assessed home value in Monona has increased by 11%.

