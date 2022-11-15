Monona residents would see their city property tax rates from the city go down next year under the mayor’s proposed budget, but many would still see an increase to their total tax bill.
The City Council is reviewing the 2023 operating budget, and the proposal would set a property tax rate of $6.35 per $1,000 of value, down 3.3% from last year. In that same time, though, the average assessed home value in Monona has increased by 11%.
That would increase the average home’s property tax bill from the city by just under $180, according to analysis in the document. The city’s total levy is around $9.5 million, a 5.23% increase over last year.
The proposed budget cuts spending by 8.2% from last year. The majority of those cuts would come from a reduction of 31.4%, or $1.9 million, in debt payments. Most of the city’s debt payments last year came from saved funds rather than levies, so the reduction did not cause a similar drop in levied taxes this year.
“This is a bear of a budget,” Alder Nancy Moore said of the document when it was presented to the council at its Nov. 7 meeting. “It’s a challenging budget, particularly given our levy limits.”
State law caps the amount a city can increase its tax levy by net new construction, which was less than 2% in 2021, though there are exemptions related to debt. That allowed the city to increase its general fund levy by $99,305, and it used almost $89,000 of that capacity.
The operating budget determines the city’s spending on day-to-day operations, Mayor O’Connor said at the meeting.
“Things like how much we’ll pay people for their salaries,” she said. “For electricity, for the police and gas for their cars, books for the library and things like that.”
Since June, O’Connor has been meeting with department heads to determine their needs for the coming year. Alongside finance director and interim city administrator Marc Houtakker, she developed the plan now before the council.
Any amendments proposed by council members will be considered at the council’s Nov. 21 meeting.
Planning ahead for municipal campus
At its Oct. 17 meeting, the council had previously approved Monona’s 2023 capital budget and five-year capital improvement plan. Included in the five-year plan, which is non-binding but helps the city chart its course for future projects, is $51 million in borrowing for a potential new municipal campus and public safety center.
Mayor O’Connor said in an interview that the city plans to repay $30 million in debt over the next five years, more than compensating for a planned $21 million in additional borrowing in that time frame for other projects.
The city hopes to pay for the campus and public safety center with federal loans that would not count toward its legal debt capacity, O’Connor said.
Before moving forward with the campus project, the city plans to ask voters for approval of the project in a non-binding referendum in the April elections.