Java Cat coffee shop has called its current location home for 17 years.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

Beginning in October, the Java Cat will temporarily relocate to Lien Road, as its building is demolished to make way for a new structure with the coffee shop on the ground floor and an apartment complex above.

The relocation will last about two years, as the 3900 block of Monona Drive is converted into a five-story structure. Once construction is completed, Java Cat will return to take its old spot in the new building, alongside a UW Credit Union location.

