Beginning in October, the Java Cat will temporarily relocate to Lien Road, as its building is demolished to make way for a new structure with the coffee shop on the ground floor and an apartment complex above.
The relocation will last about two years, as the 3900 block of Monona Drive is converted into a five-story structure. Once construction is completed, Java Cat will return to take its old spot in the new building, alongside a UW Credit Union location.
Renee Raspiller, owner and founder of Java Cat, has mixed feelings about the development.
“We feel sad, we’ve been here 17 years, but it’s also exciting,” Raspiller said. “Our parking lot is falling apart, and the building is aged. To come into a brand new facility is exciting.”
The building will be constructed by Joe Krupp of Threshold Development. Krupp’s plan has 69 apartment units and 6,400 square feet of retail space divided between the two businesses, each with a drive-through window.
The development will demolish three other commercial buildings on the block, including the former homes of Starkweather Tattoo Collective and Jade Monkey Cocktail Lounge. All those sites are vacant.
“I’m the last one standing on this little corner,” Raspiller said.
The shop’s temporary home, located at 4221 Lien Road, is about four miles away from the Monona Drive lot. The building is an old home that has been converted into a business, Raspiller said, with lots of surrounding green space.
Customers can expect much the same Java Cat experience, Raspiller said, but she is eyeing some adaptations to the new space, particularly its lack of a drive-through window.
“I imagine it will be a little bit slower-paced,” she said. “We could offer more things like French press at the table and pour-over. Maybe take it up a bit.”
Raspiller also said she is thinking about applying for a beer and wine license at the new location.
The relocation will happen sometime in October, Raspiller said, though she did not have a solid date yet. Demolition on the Monona Drive block will begin in November.