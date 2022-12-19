top story hot Monona storage facility fire damages could reach $500,000 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com Will Cioci Author email Dec 19, 2022 Dec 19, 2022 Updated 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Monona fire crews and mutual aid fire and EMS groups battled a fire at a storage facility on the 6300 block of Copps Avenue. Photo courtesy of Monona Fire Department. By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Monona Fire Department reported no injuries but possibly up to $500,000 in damages after a blaze broke out at a storage facility on Copps Avenue last week.Firefighters responded at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 13 after callers reported heavy smoke at the facility, according to a department press release.MOFD units were on scene within four minutes of the first call and activated a mutual aid alarm system. Nine area fire and EMS departments responded to the mutual aid call for assistance.The cause of the fire was not yet determined and remained under investigation as of Dec. 14, and MOFD estimated that damages to the structure and storage contents would not exceed $500,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Fire Fire Department Storage Facility Copps Avenue Mutual Aid Will Cioci Author email Follow Will Cioci Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Monona Drive redevelopment gets rezone, awaits TIF deal Madeline Hogan signs with University of Wisconsin track and field team Mary O’Connor and Kristie Goforth announce Monona mayoral campaigns The Bloom project brings up affordable housing concerns in Monona Deer Grove EMS agreement nears conclusion with Deerfield approval Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin