Monona Storage Structure Fire
Monona fire crews and mutual aid fire and EMS groups battled a fire at a storage facility on the 6300 block of Copps Avenue. Photo courtesy of Monona Fire Department.

 By Will Cioci wcioci@apg-wi.com

The Monona Fire Department reported no injuries but possibly up to $500,000 in damages after a blaze broke out at a storage facility on Copps Avenue last week.

Firefighters responded at approximately 7:45 a.m. on Dec. 13 after callers reported heavy smoke at the facility, according to a department press release.

