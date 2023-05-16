MONONA -- Throughout the month of May, residents of Monona and dozens of other Wisconsin communities might notice local greenspaces shedding the neatly manicured look they are accustomed to.

The longer grass and blooming dandelions are not the result of lazy homeowners nor parks employees on sabbatical, but part of an intentional campaign called “No Mow May." It aims to bolster pollinator populations by letting native flowers and grasses bloom.