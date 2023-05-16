MONONA -- Throughout the month of May, residents of Monona and dozens of other Wisconsin communities might notice local greenspaces shedding the neatly manicured look they are accustomed to.
The longer grass and blooming dandelions are not the result of lazy homeowners nor parks employees on sabbatical, but part of an intentional campaign called “No Mow May." It aims to bolster pollinator populations by letting native flowers and grasses bloom.
While Monona has no official policy proclaiming the event, the city council last year changed local ordinance to place lawn length restrictions on hold for the month of May. For the second year running, the city has run out of signs advertising the effort—an indication that residents are embracing it.
But despite the initial takeoff of No Mow May in the city and around the state, the chair of Monona’s Sustainability Committee worries that some residents might miss the full story behind the catchy phrase, and is seeking to clarify some misunderstandings.
“It’s not a magic bullet and has never promised to be,” Teresa Rademacher said of the campaign. “The most important thing about NMM is this—it gets people talking and asking questions. It raises awareness. It’s not the end -- it’s the starting point.”
Pollinators including bees, butterflies and moths are in decline around Wisconsin, according to the state DNR. The falling populations are primarily due to habitat loss which, in addition to myriad other causes like road projects and mono-crop farming, can come in the form of a finely manicured grass lawn.
If the end goal is to protect and support pollinators, Rademacher says, there is much more to be done year-round than a 30-day mowing abstention. She and the city recommend consistently mowing less and at a higher grass length, staying away from pesticides and planting a variety of native plants in your yard.
Rademacher’s stance, that the one-month mowing moratorium is not a cure-all, is gaining traction. No Mow May observances around Wisconsin shot up in 2020, in part due to the results of a study conducted in Appleton that found massive differences in pollinator populations between lawns of residents that did and did not participate. But last November, that study was retracted by the journal that published it for “potential inconsistencies in data handling and reporting.”
As the city's sustainability chair, Rademacher is more concerned with overall pollinator health than with bee and butterfly visits to individual lawns, and there is plenty of science to back up the benefits of native plants and small flowers.
“Probably the simplest thing is to just add clover to your seed mix,” Rademacher said, noting that Dutch White Clover seeds can be found online or at just about any garden center.
Clover, which you might recognize as small purple flowers that often grow in parks during the summer, bloom all season long and importantly, Rademacher said, do not blow into neighboring lawns like dandelions do.
Rademacher understands that not everyone in the city will enjoy the look of a longer lawn with more flowers. No Mow May and other efforts to support pollinators are fully optional, and longer grasses may not have much effect if they don’t include native plants and flowers.
“If a person only has Kentucky Blue Grass or a mahority of grass,” she said, “neglecting to mow a lawn like that has few, if any, benefits.”
Rademacher hopes to see building focus on the small critters that the month-long campaign aims to help.
“Everyone comes to every conversation from a different perspective, a different starting point,” she said. “Good leaders meet people where they’re at. And if NMM has got you thinking about pollinators, it’s working.”