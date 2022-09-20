Monona city alders have taken another step toward a potential new civic campus and public safety center, directing staff at a Sept. 19 meeting to draft language for an advisory referendum in April.
Though the results of such a referendum would not be binding, alders agreed it was important to have community support for such a large investment, which would involve renovations and additional construction to the current site that houses Monona’s city government, municipal court, and fire, EMS and police departments.
The council saw its first conceptual designs for such a project earlier this month, with an estimated price tag of $46-50 million.
“We’re talking big money here,” said Mayor Mary O’Connor. “Obviously, this is not a final plan. There are going to be some areas where we can cut back. But overall, this is going to cost a lot of money.”
City administrator Marc Houtakker shared his estimates with the council of how the cost of the project would affect the city’s finances, saying that residents’ taxes would increase by about $183 per $100,000 of property value. A median household in Monona, valued at $351,500, would see a $642 levy increase. Those numbers were based on a hypothetical 40-year loan taken out by the city to help pay for the project.
For years, city staff including first responders have said they need more space to adequately perform their jobs. A 2012 report commissioned by the city found that employees did not have sufficient office, storage or meeting space. The fire and EMS apparatus bay is not designed to accommodate large vehicles like fire trucks. Neither the fire and EMS or police departments have enough sleeping quarters for employees.
“We’ve been kicking this down the road for a long, long, long time. Ten years. I think it’s long overdue,” alder Brian Holmquist said.
“We’re outside the default settings of how this industry operates,” said alder Teresa Radermacher. “Every time you veer off that path it costs you more and more money.”
Some in the meeting also argued that the longer Monona waits to take up a project, the more it will cost. Andrew Mayo of FGM Architects, who presented the initial concepts to the council, said that in general, for every 10 years that a project is delayed, its price tag doubles.
“That used to be true,” Mayo said. “Right now, it’s worse.”
More specific designs for a revamped civic campus would not be commissioned until after the April referendum. At that point, if it decides to move forward, the council could look more closely at what is needed from a new space and how to keep costs down.
For now, city staff will begin drafting referendum language that will need approval by the council at least 90 days before April elections.
Officials also discussed the city hiring a consultant prior to the referendum, to help with public communication about the project.
“We can provide information, but we can’t be out there passing out yard signs,” Mayor O’Connor said. “I want to hire someone to help us put together that information to help present it in the best, most complete way possible.”
The city has also launched a page on its website with information about the project, including past reports, video tours of the current police, fire and EMS spaces, and the initial concepts for redesign. You can find that page at mymonona.com/civic.