 By Lucy Ripp/lripp@hngnews.com

The Monona City Council on Monday voted to impose regulations on short-term rental properties, seeking to curb the expansion of services like Airbnb and VRBO in the city.

The council voted unanimously to impose the regulations at its Feb. 20 meeting. Alders cited concerns over safety and quality of life in the city, as well as the effect on home prices that the short-term rental market could have on Monona neighborhoods.

