Monona city leaders are weighing whether to move forward with a proposal to connect the city to Madison’s bus transit system, or to keep its current service.
The city is collecting public input on a potential transit system change, which would connect Monona through several routes into the City of Madison Metro Transit bus system, which currently has 47 routes covering suburbs like Middleton and Fitchburg in addition to the city and town of Madison.
City leaders say the potential deal could increase the scope and frequency of bus routes through Monona, but would eliminate the current system, which includes a valued local shuttle service.
The city’s Transit Commission has been hosting public information meetings with representatives from Madison Metro, showcasing draft route maps and gathering community feedback. The commission will likely also conduct a public survey to gauge support and priorities for a deal with Madison Metro.
“It’s in the beginning stages,” Patrick DePula, Monona alder and co-chair of the transit commission, said of the discussion. “We owe it to everyone who lives in Monona to evaluate the proposal, and we’re including the public in the process.”
Conversations began when Madison Metro reached out to Monona leaders, DePula said. The Madison transit provider is gearing up for a 2023 redesign of its network and saw an opportunity to service Monona in the new routes.
Monona’s existing public transit service is two-pronged. Current provider First Transit operates a commuter bus route as well as a shuttle service accessible to elderly and disabled riders.
The commuter bus route, called the Monona Express, runs during morning and evening commute hours only during weekdays. It loops around Monona before passing through downtown Madison, the UW campus and all three Madison hospitals. Its morning service has been reduced recently due to driver shortages, according to its website.
“One of the reasons we’re entertaining the conversation with Madison Metro is it’s a lot more reliable as far as the driver pool goes,” DePula said. “They came to use at a time when our current contractor is struggling to provide drivers.”
Monona Express riders also cannot transfer from Monona’s buses to Madison Metro buses, because the two services do not share stops or ticketing systems. Madison Metro buses already pass through Monona on existing routes, but do not stop because the company has no contract with the city.
Madison Metro has proposed adding three routes through Monona. A draft map shared at October public meetings showed one route running north from Monona Drive towards East Towne Mall and one route passing through the city in a loop around Lake Monona. A Monona-specific loop, which would circle the city once every hour, would run past Edna Taylor Park, the Aldo Leopold Nature Center, the library and community pool, city hall, Winnequah Park and Monona Grove High School.
Some residents at the public meetings expressed concerns about safety, pollution and noise issues arising from buses running through Monona neighborhoods. DePula said he understood these concerns, but also pointed to the prominence of delivery vans and garbage trucks as evidence that neighborhoods can adapt.
“No matter where the route goes,” he said, “There are going to be people on the road where the bus is that don’t want it there.”
The Madison Metro system would be cheaper for Monona residents, DePula said. The city currently pays First Transit about $105,000 of taxpayer funds each year, and Madison Metro would cost $78,000 to $86,000 with a 3% annual increase, according to the city’s webpage comparing the two services.
Riders would pay $2 fares for Madison Metro buses, with discounts for seniors and students. Monona Express fares are $2 for seniors and students and $3 for other riders.
Monona Lift riders anxious about change
The other half of First Transit’s services to the city is a beloved shuttle system that local seniors have expressed concern about losing.
The Monona Lift runs six daily loops through Monona and the Madison isthmus during weekdays, and allows elderly and disabled riders to arrange to be picked up from their homes rather than wait at a bus stop, provided they live within half a mile of the shuttle route.
Madison Metro provides a paratransit service, but Monona residents who attended two October public meetings voiced concerns about losing a service they have come to trust and rely on in their daily lives.
“I want to live independently, I want to help myself as much as I can,” one woman told transit commission members. “Please don’t take that away from us, I beg you.”
The paratransit shuttles from Madison Metro can also service riders door-to-door, if arranged ahead of time. But while the Monona Lift is open to all users, Madison Metro requires riders to submit an eligibility application for paratransit services.
The application includes a written form and possible in-person assessment, according to the Madison Metro website.
Sean Hedgpeth, Madison Metro’s director of planning and scheduling, said a person does not need to be legally disabled to qualify for the service.
“I’m not aware of us turning away a lot of people,” Hedgpeth told residents at an Oct. 20 meeting. “In general, if you have a condition that makes it so you can’t ride our fixed route buses, you will be accepted.”
Paratransit tickets would be more than double the cost of current fares. Round-trip tickets for the Monona Lift cost riders $3, while one-way tickets are $3.25 for the Madison Metro system.
A final decision on the Madison Metro deal is still some distance in the future, DePula said. He stressed that the city was not making a unilateral decision without public input.
“As a committee, we’ve discussed the pros and cons, but the goal of the committee is to get it out in front of the public,” he said. “It seems like there’s this misconception out there that we’ve just decided we’re going to do this, that it’s a done deal” and that’s not the case, he said.
DePula said that the transit commission had agreed—but not yet formally moved—to develop a public survey about the bus system for residents in the coming months. Representatives from the commission and Madison Metro will host another public meeting at the Monona Senior Center at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16.