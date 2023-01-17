Monona Grove junior Mya Tweedy was named by Monona Grove High School as its “Female Athlete of the Month” for January.

Tweedy performs on the gymnastics team and also swam on the swim team in the fall. Below are her responses to a Q/A sent out by the paper.

