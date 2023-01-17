hot MONONA GROVE ATHLETICS Mya Tweedy named by Monona Grove High School as its "Female Athlete of the Month" By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Jan 17, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monona Grove junior Mya Tweedy was named by Monona Grove High School as its “Female Athlete of the Month” for January. Mya Tweedy takes first overall, Monona Grove gymnastics wins two events in loss to Mount HorebTweedy performs on the gymnastics team and also swam on the swim team in the fall. Below are her responses to a Q/A sent out by the paper.Best advice you’ve received from a coach?To listen to your bodyFavorite rivalry game?Pin knockdownFavorite subject?ChemistryJob path you want to pursue when you’re older?I’m not sure yet, but I’m interested in sports physiology and sciences Mya Tweedy eighth at state, medals on the balance beamFavorite memory with the school program so far?Pasta parties with teammates Savanna Gangstad named by Monona Grove High School as its female athlete of the monthFavorite meal?Pasta and ice creamBest invention in the last 100 years?Legos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Gymnastics csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now McKinney resigns from Monona Grove School Board Monona Grove boys basketball rolls through Green Bay East Monona Grove girls basketball rolls to a victory over Madison East Monona Grove girls basketball defeated by Reedsburg as Sydney Cherney scores 50 for the Beavers Will O'Rourke scores twice in Monona Grove boys hockey win against Stoughton Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW!