hot MONONA GROVE ATHLETICS Nate Haberli named by Monona Grove High School as its male athlete of the month By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Dec 1, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Monona Grove senior Nate Haberli was named by Monona Grove High School as its male recipient of its "Athlete of the Month" award. Haberli played on the boys soccer team this fall. Below are his responses to a Q/A sent out by the paper. Monona Grove boys soccer clinches regional title with win over Sauk Prairie1) Best advice you’ve received from a coach? “Play with a chip on your shoulder” and “Show them what you can.” Nate Haberli scores hat trick in Monona Grove boys soccer win over DeForest2) Favorite rivalry game? “MG vs Oregon” and “MG vs Waunakee” 3) Go to warm-up song? “Run This Town” or “YMCA” by the Minions. 4) Favorite subject? “Astronomy” 5) Job path you want to pursue when you’re older? “Business or Finance" 6) Favorite memory with the school program so far? “Winning conference with the game-winning goal and having a hat trick and getting to play with my best friends every single game.” Will Femrite scores winning PK to advance Monona Grove boys soccer to sectional final with win over Union Grove7) Favorite meal? “Steak with mashed potatoes” 8) Best invention in the last 100 years? “The internet” 9) Favorite sports team? “Manchester City” Nathan Haberli, Milo Kohl and Liam Rains make first team for Badger-East All-Conference; other MG soccer players recognized Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove High School csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Besa mixed-use development nearing final approval in Monona Johnson Health Tech plans film studio, showroom for fitness equipment in Cottage Grove Cottage Grove approves studies of major building projects Monona Grove girls basketball improves to 2-0 with win over Oregon Monona City Council adds 0.5% raises to final 2023 budget Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Hometown News Superstar Bulletin