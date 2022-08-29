The Monona Grove boys soccer team earned a 3-0 shutout victory over McFarland on Saturday, August 27 at Monona Grove High School.

Senior Nate Haberli scored twice, scoring in the first half and converting a penalty kick in the second half. Senior Ben Zielke also scored in the second half, assisted by junior Oscar Adame.

