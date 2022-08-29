hot Nate Haberli scores two goals in Monona Grove boys soccer win against McFarland; loses to Middleton By Calahan Steed csteed@hngnews.com csteed Author email Aug 29, 2022 Aug 29, 2022 Updated 28 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Monona Grove boys soccer team earned a 3-0 shutout victory over McFarland on Saturday, August 27 at Monona Grove High School. Gavin Hablewitz rushes for 214 yards and scores three touchdowns; Monona Grove football wins big against Madison La FolletteSenior Nate Haberli scored twice, scoring in the first half and converting a penalty kick in the second half. Senior Ben Zielke also scored in the second half, assisted by junior Oscar Adame. Mackenzie Babcock wins girls race at Watertown as the girls team takes first; boys seventhThe Silver Eagles improve to 2-1 on the season.Middleton 3, Monona Grove 0The Silver Eagles were shutout in a non-conference loss to Middleton on Thursday, August 25 at Middleton High School. Monona Grove girls golf defeated by MiltonThe Silver Eagles are 1-1 on the season. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Monona Grove Boys Soccer csteed Author email Follow csteed Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Trending Now Gavin Hablewitz rushes for 214 yards and scores three touchdowns; Monona Grove football wins big against Madison La Follette Monona Grove boys soccer upsets Sun Prairie East Monona prepares for public feedback on San Damiano lakefront property’s future Monona Grove girls cross country returns many runners from last year, boys look to find contributors Monona Grove updated COVID-19 protocols include recommendations for vaccinations, face coverings, hygiene, monitoring Latest e-Edition The Herald-Independent and McFarland Thistle To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Click Here to View Ads! Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Classified Ads Marshall Water Operator Hometown News Superstar Bulletin