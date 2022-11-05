Milo Kohl
Buy Now

Senior Milo Kohl dribbles the ball upfield against Union Grove in the sectional semifinal. Kohl was a unanimous selection on the Badger-East All-Conference first team. 

Seniors Nathan Haberli and Milo Kohl were both critical players in the success of the Monona Grove boys soccer team this season.

Monona Grove boys soccer clinches regional title with win over Sauk Prairie
Nate Haberli
Buy Now

Senior Nathan Haberli dribbles the ball upfield against Sauk Prairie in the regional final. Haberli was a unanimous selection on the Badger-East All-Conference first team. 

Haberli led the team in goals scored while Kohl led the team in assists.

Nathan Haberli scores a hat trick as Monona Grove boys soccer wins Badger-East Conference championship
Monona police ask council for more freedom in vehicle pursuits
Nate Haberli scores five goals as Monona Grove boys soccer routs Mount Horeb
Liam Rains
Buy Now

Senior Liam Rains dribbles the ball upfield against Sun Prairie East. Rains was a first team Badger-East All-Conference selection. 
Ben Zielke
Buy Now

Senior Ben Zielke dribbles the ball against Sun Prairie East. Zielke was selected to the Badger-East All-Conference second team. 
Six Monona Grove boys soccer players selected to all-conference team
Will Femrite scores winning PK to advance Monona Grove boys soccer to sectional final with win over Union Grove
Will Femrite
Buy Now

Senior Will Femrite looks to contain the ball against Sun Prairie East. Femrite was named to the Badger-East All-Conference second team. 
Oscar Adame
Buy Now

Junior Oscar Adame dribble the ball upfield against Sun Prairie East. Adame was named to the Badger-East All-Conference second team. 
Tommy Gibbons
Buy Now

Senior Tommy Gibbons dribbles the ball against Sauk Prairie. Gibbons was an honorable mention on the Badger-East All-Conference team. 
Max Adrians
Buy Now

Senior Max Adrians makes a save against Sun Prairie East. Adrians earned honorable mention on the Badger-East All-Conference team. 

Tags