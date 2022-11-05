Seniors Nathan Haberli and Milo Kohl were both critical players in the success of the Monona Grove boys soccer team this season.
Haberli led the team in goals scored while Kohl led the team in assists.
Seniors Nathan Haberli and Milo Kohl were both critical players in the success of the Monona Grove boys soccer team this season.
Haberli led the team in goals scored while Kohl led the team in assists.
For their efforts, both players were recognized by the Badger-East Conference as unanimous selections on the all-conference first team.
“Everybody recognized with Nate how many goals he scored, and how many games he scored multiple games in, they recognized that he was one of the better kids in the state,” said Monona Grove boys soccer coach Randy Becker. “Regarding Milo, people kind of realized how good he is, he’s a very hardworking kid who put the work in, has a lot of speed and created a lot of opportunities for his teammates.”
Haberli finished the year with 40 goals scored and had five assists. Haberli also scored hat tricks against Stoughton, DeForest, Waunakee, Mount Horeb and Monroe, and scored five goals against Stoughton and Mount Horeb.
Kohl scored 13 goals and recorded 10 assists, scoring twice and adding two assists in a win against Milton. Kohl also scored twice in wins against Sauk Prairie and Mount Horeb.
Senior defender Liam Rains was also named to the all-conference first team. Rains helped the Silver Eagles’ defense record six clean sheets.
“He’s fast, understands the game very well and everyone in the back looks at him to stop everyone’s counter because of his speed,” said Becker. “He tackles the ball well and the other coaches definitely recognized that.”
Senior midfielders Ben Zielke and Will Femrite were both named to the second team. Zielke scored eight goals and added six assists, while Femrite had four goals and nine assists.
Junior forward/midfielder Oscar Adame was also named to the second team. Adame scored a hat trick against Stoughton, finishing the year with 11 goals and eight assists.
“Oscar Adame was very deserving of first team,” said Becker. “He was the highest vote-getter on the second team meaning he was the last guy to miss getting on the first team, so sometimes you don't get rewarded for the work that you do.”
Senior defender Tommy Gibbons and senior goalkeeper Max Adrians were named as honorable mentions. Gibbons scored a goal and had two assists. Both players were a part of a defense that only gave up 34 goals in 22 games for an average of 1.5 goals allowed per game.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.