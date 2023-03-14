As many Dane County communities look to tackle concerns about the rising costs of rent and home ownership, a new report from Cottage Grove leaders may offer some direction for the village.
The village’s Housing Task Force, formed in 2019 after trustees voted housing supply and affordability a top priority, has released findings and recommendations that represent the culmination of three years’ work.
The report lays out that, while housing stress has risen across Dane County, Cottage Grove sees some unique challenges stemming from its history and rapid growth.
Recommendations from the task force include changes to village planning and zoning to better accommodate multi-family housing, continued involvement in County-wide initiatives and changes to subdivision rules to promote denser developments.
Housing trends in Cottage Grove have aligned with those seen around the state and nation in recent years—rental and home prices have risen faster than income. In Dane County, between 2010 and 2017, rents rose by 2.3% compared to 1.3% income growth, according to a 2019 county report.
“It’s a problem everywhere,” said Erin Ruth, director of planning and development in Cottage Grove and the village staffer most involved with the report.
But, Ruth said, Cottage Grove’s history and makeup present some particular challenges—like the village’s stratospheric growth from 1990 to 2010. In that period, Cottage Grove’s population more than quintupled, from 1,131 to 6,192, far outpacing its neighbors. That rapid growth meant much of the housing built during that time looked pretty much the same.
“You go to a lot of other communities in the area, you get a lot more diverse housing types, because they weren’t all built at the same time,” Ruth said. “WIth the village growing in a short time frame, a lot of that was a very similar housing type, a lot of single-family homes.”
One way to quantify the effects of that era is to look at what’s known as “missing middle” housing—a category including buildings that fall on the spectrum between single-family homes and large apartment complexes, Ruth said. Examples include duplexes, townhomes and pocket neighborhoods.
In Cottage Grove, that missing middle is even scarcer than elsewhere. In the village, only 4% of housing units are located in a building with between three and nine units, the lowest rate out of 10 comparable Dane County communities, like Monona, Sun Prairie, McFarland, Verona and others, identified by the report.
Ruth said that increasing missing middle options would be a key to expanding and improving housing supply and affordability in the village. Recommendations in the report include stripping site plan approval requirements for buildings up to four units, and loosening neighborhood planning standards to allow more development of duplexes, townhomes and pocket neighborhoods.
Larger housing projects also have a role to play, the housing task force said. The report recommends placing apartment buildings with 10 or more units on main village corridors, “to facilitate potential future transit stops.”
Ruth pointed to the Glen Grove apartment complex currently under construction on North Main Street. The building will bring 100 new housing units to the village and uses federal Low Income Housing Tax Credits, a financial bonus given in exchange for ensuring affordability. Ruth said such programs were a boon to communities looking to help lower-income residents.
“Left to the free market, affordable housing rarely gets built,” the report reads.
Another such project is the Dane County Housing Initiative—a network of private and public entities in the region dedicated to strategizing to expand housing options in the county. The village is an active participant in the initiative, Ruth said.
Next for the report, adopted unanimously at the village board’s Feb. 6 meeting, is the process of implementing its various recommendations to change zoning and density standards. Different elements will be sent to the village’s plan commission, public works board and community development authority for consideration.
Among the plan’s other recommendations are the creation of a new zoning district to allow smaller multi-family buildings, the allowance of accessory dwelling units in single-family neighborhoods and to take steps like allowing alleys and reducing minimum street widths in subdivisions to encourage higher density and more efficient development.
Ruth said the plan commission had reviewed the report at its last meeting, and would begin tackling specific elements in April.