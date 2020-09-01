The Dane County Sheriff's Department is seeking two suspects -- a white male and a white female -- after deputies were shot at during an Aug. 31 pursuit from the Town of Pleasant Springs into the Village of Cottage Grove.
Lt. Matt Karls of the Dane County Sheriff's Department said at approximately 11:23 p.m., a Dane County Sheriff’s Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a tan 2004 Toyota Prius hatchback on County Highway N near Koshkonong Road in the Town of Pleasant Springs.
After the deputy made contact with the two occupants, they drove away northbound on Highway N and the deputy pursued.
Karls said during the vehicle pursuit, the suspects fired multiple rounds from a firearm at the pursuing deputies. The vehicle continued northbound on N and entered into the Village of Cottage Grove where village police officers successfully deployed stop sticks resulting in the vehicle becoming disabled at Progress Drive.
The two suspects then ran into a wooded area nearby.
Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted an extensive area search, including the use of UAVs and K9 handlers, but the suspects were not located.
Karls said one suspect is a white male in his late 30s with blonde hair and blue eyes, approximately 5’10” tall and 190 lbs., wearing shorts and a short-sleeved shirt. The other suspect is a white female approximately 30 years of age with brown hair and brown eyes approximately 5’08” tall and 120 lbs., wearing a long-sleeve type shirt, pants, and glasses.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the incident.
Individuals with information regarding the crime or the suspects should call the Dane County Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at 608-255-2345 or the Dane County Tip Line at 608-284-6900.
