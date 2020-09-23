The Nordby Building on WPS Health Solutions’ Monona campus has earned the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Energy Star certification for 2020.
“We’re honored to earn the Energy Star for superior energy performance for the second time in two years—for the Corporate Center in 2019 and now for the Nordby Building,” said Ken Roseth, Vice President of Facility Operations. “Saving energy is just one of the ways we show our community we care, and that we’re committed to doing our part to protect the environment and public health, both today and for future generations.”
Energy Star certified buildings and plants are verified to perform in the top 25% of buildings nationwide, based on weather-normalized source energy use that factors in occupancy, hours of operation, and other key metrics, according to the EPA.
On average, Energy Star certified buildings and plants use 35% less energy, generate 35% fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and are less expensive to operate than similar buildings across the nation.
Recent energy-saving improvements in the Nordby Building include LED lighting retrofits, and scheduling and optimization of air handlers and associated support equipment.
WPS Health Solutions is a nationally regarded government contractor and a leading Wisconsin not-for-profit health insurer. The WPS Health Insurance division offers affordable health plans and benefits administration.
The WPS Government Health Administrators division administers Part A and B Medicare benefits for millions of seniors in multiple states, and the WPS Military and Veterans Health division serves millions more members who are active in the U.S. military, veterans, and their families.
Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation (WPS Health Solutions) has been in business for more than 70 years. For more information, visit wpshealthsolutions.com.
