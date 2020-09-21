Lions Club honors Arndt for eye bank volunteering

On Sept. 16, 2020, the Knight of Sight Award was presented to Lion Ken Arndt of the Cottage Grove Lions for his dedicated service as a volunteer to the Lions Eye Bank of Wisconsin.
After receiving the award, Arndt explained why he volunteers with the eye bank.
“When I transport the eye cornea in a cooler and you get to meet the person who will receive the eye, it is such an awesome feeling. That’s why I do it, “ Arndt said.
Arndt’s name will be put on the board, along with the other volunteers who delivered eye corneas to hospitals. The recipient of the eye cornea is receiving the gift of sight.
The Cottage Grove Lions supply volunteers for April and October for the Lions Eye Bank, to transport eye corneas. Some of the transports go to the Davis Duehr Dean Clinic in Madison and others are handed off to other Lions Clubs who deliver it, to other hospitals. A majority of the eye corneas stay local in Wisconsin.
