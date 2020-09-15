The Wisconsin State Patrol is investigating a Sept. 15 crash at the Interstate 39-90-94 off-ramp to the west Beltline.
According to the State Patrol, at 4:51 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol was notified of a crash with injuries involving a semi rollover.
When arriving on scene, State Troopers advised that a semi had rolled over at the beginning of the off ramp from I-90 southbound to the Beltline westbound and
that the cab was on fire.
The State Patrol reported the crash involved one injury, but vehicle and occupant information was not available.
There is full lane blockage on the ramp.
The semi-trailer was fully loaded with food products.
State Troopers advised that the Dane County Highway Department will need to do a road
sweep before reopening the lanes of traffic.
At this time lane one is closed.
