Two suspects who fired at Dane County Sheriff deputies during a vehicle chase that ended in Cottage Grove are in custody.
Michael D. Parks, 38, of Madison and Amber R. Virnig, of Mauston, fled on foot after Village of Cottage Grove police officers used spike strips to stop the suspects’ vehicle at Progress Drive around 11:23 p.m., on Monday, Aug. 31.
Dane County sheriffs deputies made contact with Parks and Virnig on Monday night during a traffic stop on County Highway N near Koshkonong Road in the town of Pleasant Springs. Parks and Virnig fired multiple shots at deputies as they drove away in a 2004 Toyota Prius hatchback, according to Dane County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies recovered shell casings along County Highway N, just north of Interstate-90. An airsoft gun, resembling an automatic weapon, was also found in the suspects’ vehicle, Dane County Sheriff’s Department reports.
Parks was taken into custody after 7 a.m. on Sept. 1 in the 200 block of Windham Hill in the Village of Cottage Grove. Virnig was arrested around 9 a.m. on Progress Drive.
Parks was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation before being booked into Dane County Jail on an active warrant. Virnig is facing charges of eluding and resisting. Additional charges are expected, Dane County Sheriff’s Office said.
