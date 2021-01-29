One era ends and a new one begins this year at Taylor Prairie Elementary School in Cottage Grove.
Taylor Prairie Principal Connie Haessly has officially announced her retirement, effective later this year on June 30.
Emily Foster, the current Associate Principal at Winnequah Elementary School in Monona, has been selected to take on the role upon Haessly’s retirement.
Haessly’s retirement marks the end of a 35-year career in education, 20 of which were spent with the Monona Grove School District. Haessly served as Principal of Maywood School before transferring to Taylor Prairie.
“It has been an honor to serve the students, families, and staff of this school district for 20 years,” said Haessly. “I’ve felt fortunate to be part of a team that has been on the forefront of leading and learning with staff about important educational practices to ensure that all students receive a high quality education.”
Haessly says one of her best memories from her time in Monona Grove was the integral role she played in establishing the district’s 4k program. Haessly led the two-year study that led Monona Grove to be one of the first districts in the county to offer 4k programming.
She also noted the community, students and staff of the district as what she’ll likely miss the most.
“There’s a lot of great things about Monona Grove,” Haessly said. “For one, the staff are all so dedicated and it’s always made coming to work very wonderful.”
According to Superintendent Dan Olson, the feeling is mutual.
“Ms. Haessly’s legacy in the Monona Grove School District will be lasting,” said Olson. “In a year marked by firsts, Ms. Haessly’s tireless commitment to her students, families and staff has never been more evident. She has led with integrity and respect and we wish her the very best.”
Haessly said she has no concrete post-retirement plans quite yet, but hopes to continue teaching yoga and traveling the world once the COVID-19 pandemic is under control.
As Foster is set to take the Taylor Prairie reins this summer, she says she’s excited to continue the legacy of Haessly’s work.
“I’m really proud of our district’s mission, vision, and goals, specifically our equity work. The Taylor Prairie teachers have done a great job under Connie’s leadership of moving those goals forward and putting them into practice. I’m really excited to be able to jump into that,” Foster said.
Foster has nearly 20 years of educational experience, having worked as an elementary school teacher and instructional coach before her promotion four years ago to Associate Principal at Winnequah.
She said that the district-wide sense of community is a big reason she decided to continue her career with Monona Grove schools.
“There’s a sense of community that I feel at Taylor Prairie, and really at each of our schools,” Foster said. “We have a saying that ‘the sun always shines at Taylor Prairie’, and you can really feel that when you walk through the halls.”
District administrative personnel say they are confident Foster is a perfect fit for the job.
“Ms. Foster’s experience and expertise make her a natural and excellent fit for this position. We all look forward to watching our students and staff continue to thrive under her leadership,” Olson said.
Foster’s first day as Principal of Taylor Prairie will be July 1.
