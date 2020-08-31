Hamacher retires from Monona Fire Department

After 42 years of service, 37 which was at the Monona Fire Department, Safety Officer Tim Hamacher has hung up his fire helmet for the last time.

During his time with the Monona FD, Hamacher was an EMT for several years. He has held the ranks of firefighter, MPO (engine and truck driver and operator), Lieutenant, and for the last 2 and 1/2 years, Safety Officer. Hamacher also met his wife because of the FD. Theresa was an EMT for several years with the department

Without volunteers like Hamacher, the Monona Fire Department would not be able to provide the high level of service it strives for day in and day out. His leadership, enthusiasm, and dedication will leave a lasting legacy and will be missed.

