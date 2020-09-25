The year 2020 has been one that most people probably wouldn’t celebrate. But the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce is celebrating Chamber of Commerce month along with the other 266 chambers across the state of Wisconsin.
“It’s been a challenging time over the last months but we’ve been doing all we can to help businesses survive during the pandemic,” said Paula Severson, Executive Director of the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce. “Here are a number of ways we’ve employed creative thinking and collaboration for our members.”
• The chamber has been a constant facilitator of connecting members in support of fulfilling a need (business development, supply fulfillment, community outreach, etc.) to keep businesses up and running.
• Proactively generated awareness and supported our members in their application for the WEDC grant and Dane Buy Local grant (among others) that resulted in over $150,000 in funding for Cottage Grove businesses.
• Pulled together a helpful Back-to-Business Tool Kit filled with information to help our members get the information they need in order to re-open, what steps should be taken to be on the best path of success, and how to assess business needs.
The chamber utilized the power of social media and increased communication in:
• Updating the community on business closures, changes, and more;
• Launched a “Commerce During Quarantine” series to highlight members and their current state of business affairs
• Hosted a timely and important series on Mental Health during these difficult times; and
• Coordinated the “Golden Ticket” give away which highlighted member businesses with a FREE purchase for community residents.
“As we move into the fall and winter, we are reimagining what the future of the chamber will be so that we can be an even stronger force for our businesses,” continued Severson.
“Just as our members have had to adapt and overcome, we’re doing the same while staying positive and focused. We’re also looking at building capacity, so we’re running an offer for new members,” Severson added. “If a company who isn’t currently a member joins now for 2021, they will get the rest of this year free.”
For more information about membership with the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce or information about our members, contact Severson at CGChamber@cottagegrovechamber.com or 608-285-2873 or visit on the web at www.cottagegrovechamber.com
