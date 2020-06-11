Anyone familiar with comedian Charlie Berens heard the tagline “Keep ’er movin’” more than once in his commencement address to Monona Grove High School seniors at the Sunday, June 7, virtual graduation ceremony.
Berens compared life to a tackle box.
“You never know which lure you’re going to lose next,” he said. “We don’t get to choose which lure … “
Then he abruptly said the analogy wasn’t working and switched gears.
“Keep ’er movin’. We’re not going to let any virus keep us down,” he said.
He told seniors that their post-high school career — as much fun as it was to be on the football team or homecoming court — what matters is what they do with their lives now.
“What people care about is what you do after high school,” he said. “The best is yet to come.”
Social studies teacher Kate Ziegelmaier was asked by class officers to be the staff speaker.
She said she first thought they were kidding, but after accepting, she realized she had no idea what to say. She solicited advice from friends, family, co-workers, former students and her own former classmates from years ago. All that helped her with one of key pieces of advice.
“Don’t be afraid to ask for advice,” she said. “I’ve learned from the community, my colleagues and you.”
She also encouraged seniors to step out of their comfort zone, to commit to getting up when things don’t go as planned, and to be kind and give people the benefit of the doubt.
Principal Paul Brost told the soon-to-be-graduates to not let the past nine weeks of distance learning due to the coronavirus define them as a class. The past few months should not be viewed solely as a time of missed opportunities.
“Remember your accomplishments over the last 13 years,” he said.
At the beginning of the ceremony, Janelle Sanabria sang the national anthem, and class officers Olivia Veserat, Madeline Davis-Troller, Sylvia Reinebach and Owen Groth offered the welcome and class poem.
Lily of the Incas was the class flower, “I Lived” by One Republic was the class song, and the class motto was by Frank Ocean: “Work hard in silence; let success by your noise.”
Veserat, class president, also told classmates to not see their years in high school as the end; rather, consider it the leaping off point for the next part of their lives.
“Take our spirit out into the world,” she said. “We are the vision of the future. Take what you’ve learned, and make something of it. Let’s go out and change the world.”
