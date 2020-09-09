There will be no criminal charges against Monona police officers involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit of a driver who later drowned in a lagoon, the Dane County District Attorney said Tuesday.
Rodney J. Freeman Jr., 21, was found dead in a Monona lagoon on June 29, two days after crashing his car during contact with Monona police.
Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said on Tuesday the investigation found no evidence of criminal liability by police officers in the Monona crash and drowning.
The death was investigated by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation and the Monona Police Department.
“There is no indication law enforcement ever made contact with either occupant of the crashed vehicle until after Mr. Freeman Jr.’s body was reported in the lagoon by a citizen,” Dane County District Attorney Ismael Ozanne said in a Tuesday statement.
Monona Police officers reported making contact with Freeman on Saturday, June 27.
Around 1:09 a.m. a Monona Police observed a black Chrysler sedan in the Denny’s parking lot on E. Broadway that fit the description of a suspect’s vehicle in a City of Madison shooting the night before. Monona police reported that the vehicle left the restaurant's parking lot at a high rate of speed and tried to elude police until the vehicle crashed through a fence and came to rest in a backyard on Queens Way.
The car’s two occupants fled on foot and Monona and Madison K9 units tried to track them down but were unsuccessful and ended the track at 1:59 a.m at Kings Row and Westgate Road intersection. The passenger, who was interviewed by investigators after Freeman’s death, said that Freeman was driving the vehicle.
Video from an Interlake Drive residence shows a man, investigators believe to be Freeman, walking through the property at 1:58 a.m.
Freeman’s body was found in a lagoon behind a hotel at 400 River Place on Monday, June 29 around 5:48 p.m. by a hotel guest, according to investigators.
Autopsy results reported that Freeman’s death was consistent with a freshwater drowning and that there appeared to be no evidence of a struggle or use of force in the findings, according to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office.
The investigation was conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) at the request of the City of Monona Police Department. Wisconsin State law requires that cases that involved a death caused by an officer be investigated by outside agencies.
The Monona Police Department requested DCI’s assistance with the investigation though there was no evidence that Monona police officers caused Freeman’s death.
The Dane County District Attorney’s Office reviewed investigators' briefings, summary reports, autopsy findings, diagrams, and other evidence to determine if criminal charges would be brought against police officers involved.
Eleven Monona Police officers involved in the June 27 vehicle pursuit, and the recovery of Freeman’s body on June 29, were interviewed by DCI special agents.
The Dane County District Attorney's office did not state why Monona police tried to stop the vehicle reportedly driven by Freeman.
A warrant arrest for Freeman on three charges of attempted 1st degree attempted homicide and one charge of 1st degree was issued a day before the Monona incident. The case was pending in Dane County Circuit Court.
