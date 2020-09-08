Fall water main flushing will begin Tuesday, Sept. 8, and run about eight weeks between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. in the City of Monona.
Residents are asked to refrain from using water for about one hour if they see flushing in your area of the city.
Flushing removes natural minerals such as iron and calcium, which are harmless, but may discolor your water.
If you notice discoloration in your City of Monona water, flush your faucets through the cold tap only until it is clear.
The City of Monona apologizes for any inconvenience that you may have.
Check mymonona.com to see where the city water crews are currently flushing, or call 608-222-2525 with questions.
