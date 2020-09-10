Cottage Grove Village Board members are making good on a pledge to enhance the village’s diversity, equity and inclusion opportunities.
The most recent action was last month’s creation of an ad hoc Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee. This comes on the heels of a joint resolution with the Cottage Grove Police Department to condemn and confront racism.
This resolution included a commitment to “opening a dialogue that acknowledges, confronts, and addresses intentional racism, systemic racism, racial biases and implicit biases within our community.”
Trustee Sarah Valencia said it’s imperative the board follow up on earlier commitments.
“The objectives are to provide feedback on village practices, policies, procedures, objectives and goals as related to diversity, equity and inclusion; identify ways to encourage officials, citizen appointees, staff, and community members to learn about diversity, equity and inclusion; promote the engagement of all voices of the community; and identify initiatives for how the village can work towards demonstrating and reflecting these values within our community,” she said of the ad hoc committee.
Village President John Williams said any necessary budget needs for the committee will be decided when the 2021 budget is set. Trustee Melissa Ratcliff said the committee isn’t expected to be fully up and running until the budget is set, so funds won’t be needed right now.
Members of the committee can include trustees, village staff, Plan Commission members, Monona Grove School District representative, chamber of commerce representative, police, community members and a representative of the MG Parent Equity Council. There may be more than one member from each of the categories.
Williams will put forth names to be approved by the board.
