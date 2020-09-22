A Monona man has filed federal civil lawsuit against two Monona Police officers after they handcuffed him and held him at gunpoint in his own home after a neighbor called 911 because she believed he didn’t belong there.
Keonte Furdge, 23, recently had moved into the Arrowhead Drive home after the previous owner had died and was sitting on his porch around 11 a.m. on June 2. A neighbor saw him and called police, asking them to check on what she said was a suspicious African American man next door to her.
The lawsuit filed on Sept. 14 states that Monona Police Officers Jared Wedig and Luke Wunsch illegally entered Furdge’s home without a search warrant and any apparent circumstances.
The lawsuit states a claim for unlawful entry, false arrest and detention, and excessive force/failure to intervene. The lawsuit states that the officers apologized for the misunderstanding to Furdge after they confirmed that he was living at the house and told him “sorry to ruffle your feathers this morning.” Officer Wunsch reportedly said that both Keonte and his friend “are both big black guys, so, neighbors over here can be…”, according to the lawsuit.
Furdge’s lawyers said Monona police officers’ actions violated his constitutional rights. Furdge is seeking punitive damages that are “significant enough to prevent this from happening again in the future.”
Monona police reported when they arrived at the Arrowhead home and found the door unlocked, they followed protocol for a burglary and drew their guns. Furdge was handcuffed while police contacted the renter, who confirmed that Furdge lived there.
The lawsuit was filed against the two officers and the City of Monona.
In June the Monona City Council hired an outside agency to investigate the incident, after an unprecedented number of residents requested it. A report by The Riseling Group is expected by the end of October.
