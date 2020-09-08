Madison firm will facilitate community services
Monona City Council members are weighing whether to hire a firm to help review and raise awareness of racism in the community.
A first reading of a resolution was held last month regarding the hiring of the Nehimiah Community Development Corp. in Madison for community facilitation and education services on a year-to-year basis at a not-to-exceed fee of $56,000.
City Administrator Bryan Gadow said the measure is in response to the June incident when a Black man was detained by police as a suspected burglar. It was later determined the man was staying at the home. City officials responded with a resolution that includd five action steps.
“One of which was to work with a facilitation professional or organization that does that type of work to organize ongoing community conversations to raise awareness of issues about virtual bias that may exist in the community and how we can address them,” Gadow said.
Nehimiah Executive Vice President Harry Hawkins said the work is a multiyear process that can be renewed each year. He said the best scenario would be a three-year involvement instead of a one-time training session. However, a three-year commitment is not required by Nehimiah.
“Year one is typically going to be the assessment and really king of preparing the people for change,” he said. “So often, people want the result of the change, but they haven’t really prepared it.”
Hawkins compared it to farming – getting the ground ready takes longer than growing the food.
“We have to remain flexible, because when you’re dealing with people … flexibility is key in any solution that you have,” he said.
The objective is to create a communitywide movement centered around equity and building an inclusive community. Nehimiah officials will assess the strengths, weaknesses and assets of residents. They hope to get to the point of hosting listening events and then interpreting the data collected at them.
