Walmart sues City of Monona to cut property tax assessment by $9.6 million

Walmart is suing the City of Monona to get its property tax assessment lowered by $9.6 million.
The Arkansas-based retail giant is seeking relief from what it says is an “excessive tax assessment” of its 2151 Royal Avenue store.
Walmart says the 2021 value of the property should be no higher than $8.4 million, according to the lawsuit filed in Dane County Circuit Court in August.
The city assessed the property, which Walmart leases, at $18 million.
The company is seeking a refund—the amount isn’t stated in the lawsuit—claiming excessive tax assessment and non-uniform tax assessment.
The case is back in Dane County Circuit Court on Feb. 16 for a status hearing.
If Walmart wins in court or there’s a settlement, the City of Monona, the Monona Grove School District, Dane County, Madison Area Technical College and the state will lose tax revenue. Past tax assessments settlements have increased taxes for other city taxpayers.
It’s not the first time Walmart is challenging the city over property tax assessments. It sued the city in 2017 to get its tax bill cut by $433,000. The city refunded Walmart $237,103 for the 2017 tax year, as part of the settlement.
City of Monona Administrator Bryan Gadow said that the last settlement increased tax by $60 on an average Monona property owner. He would not comment on the pending Walmart lawsuit.
A group of Monona residents organized in response to the 2107 lawsuit, trying to pressure lawmakers to close “tax avoidance loopholes” of big box stores.
City of Monona officials were also concerned about the lawsuit and loss of revenue as the big box store use city services. A MultiJurisdictional Public Safety Information System (MPSIS) Commission showed Monona police responded 1,088 times to Walmart in 2016 with 1,517 officers dispatched to the store, costing the police department $51,731.
A 15-year developer’s agreement had Walmart paying the city $50,000 in reimbursement each year to defray the cost of police and other city services, including senior transit. Gadow said the agreement ended in 2020 and there are no additional agreements with Walmart at this time.
Statewide, big-box retailers have filed lawsuits against municipalities challenging tax assessments and getting big dollar refunds, saying it's just another way to reduce the bottom line and be competitive.
One bill that has been considered by lawmakers in the past is overturning of the 2008 Wisconsin Supreme Court decision in the Walgreens v. City of Madison case, where Walgreen successfully argued that the assessed value of their properties should be less than half of the actual sale prices on the open market.
Walgreens and other companies have used that case to successfully win lawsuits and get tax refunds and more businesses are taking notes and doing the same.
Broadway Hotel Partners, LLC. is challenging the city over the property tax assessment of its AmericInn by Wyndham hotel at 101 W. Broadway.
The lawsuit filed in July claims the city’s 2021 assessment of $3.28 million was excessive and exceeded the fair market value. The lawsuit does not state what the company believes is a correct property assessment.
Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce (WMC) has led a coalition opposing changes to state law that organization leaders say would allow local government to assess “occupied” stores at higher values than otherwise identical “vacant” stores. WMC argues ”that a change would unlawfully tax business value via the property tax, citing its longstanding precedent in Wisconsin that the value of the real estate is what matters, not the business occupying it."
The League of Wisconsin Municipalities has been buoyed in its opposition of big box stores reducing their assessments with two recent court decisions including a July 7, 2021, Wisconsin Court of Appeals decision to uphold municipal assessments being challenged by a Lowe’s Home Center store against the City of Wauwatosa.