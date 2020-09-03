A fire Wednesday in a dust collector at MPI Products in Deerfield sent one person to the hospital.
Dane County Sheriff’s Office deputies and firefighters from Deerfield, Cambridge, Cottage Grove, Stoughton, Marshall and McFarland responded to the fire at MPI, 54 Golf Dr., around 3 p.m. on Sept. 2. Deer-Grove and Fitch-Rona EMS also responded.
According to a release, is believed that embers from a grinder ignited a fire in a dust collector. The plant filled with heavy smoke and everyone inside was evacuated. One person was taken by EMS to a local hospital for smoke inhalation.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire. Damage estimates were not available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.