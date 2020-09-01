Cottage Grove man faces more child pornography charges

A former Madison school teacher is facing more charges of child pornography accused of hiding a video camera in a bathroom while he was a chaperone on a school trip.
David M. Kruchten, 38, of Cottage Grove, was indicted on 14 additional counts that alleges he attempted to produce child pornography on Oct. 29, 2018 using hidden recording devices, and transported seven minors from Wisconsin to Minnesota on Dec. 6, 2019, with the intent to produce child pornography using hidden recording devices.
Kruchten previously was charged in an indictment returned by the grand jury on January 29, 2020 with seven counts of attempting to produce child pornography using hidden recording devices on Oct. 27, 2019 and Jan. 20, 2019. Kruchten placed recording devices in air fresheners in the showers of the girls hotel room, according to the criminal complaint.
Krutchen plead not guilty to those charges.
Kruchten, a Madison East High School teacher, was arrested at his home on Jan. 30 and is being held at the Dane County Jail. A trial date has not been set.
If convicted, Kruchten faces 15- 30 years in federal prison on each count.
The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, Cottage Grove Police Department, and Minneapolis Police Department investigated the case.
