Monona Farmers Market bursting with summer harvest
Pick up a colorful flower bouquet at the Monona Farmers Market every Sunday through October from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Ahuska Park.

 By Jennifer Fetterly/jfetterly@hngnews.com

Even with the challenges of COVID 19, it has been a successful season for the Monona Farmers Market.

Summer and early fall produce is bountiful. There is a great selection of veggies and fruit including sweet corn, melons, and apples. Market goers will find cheese, eggs, meat, bread, honey and preserves, chips, and popcorn – everything you need to create delicious, healthy lunches and snacks for kids as they begin their virtual school year. For Labor Day cooking, spice things up with Wisconsin made seasonings, barbecue sauces, and salsas. Brighten your table with an arrangement of colorful fall flowers. Soaps and face masks are also available for sale.

To make healthy, local food available to everyone, EBT is accepted and Double Dollars are available. Gift certificates an also be purchased at the market tent.

The Monona Farmers Market is located at Ahuska Park, 400 E. Broadway with free parking and a bike rack near the entrance. Hours are 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every Sunday through October.

The collaborative effort of the market board, vendors, market managers and volunteers, the Monona City Council, Public Health Madison and Dane County, UW Extension and respectful patrons has emerged into a thriving Sunday market averaging over 1,400 shoppers each week. The market layout and signage with safety guidelines has guided patrons to shop for locally grown fresh produce and products from 29 returning and new vendors.

