Countryside members voted in August 2020 to confirm the merger between Landmark Services Cooperative and Countryside Cooperative. The merger of the two longstanding Wisconsin-based cooperatives will go into effect on March 1, 2021.
As envisioned since the beginning of the merger exploration process, continuity of board leadership will play a critical role during the merger integration process.
Initially, the new cooperative's board will consist of 10 directors, composed of six directors from the Landmark region and four directors from the Countryside region. Eventually, the board will evolve to have a total of eight seats, with five directors from Landmark and three from Countryside.
The board members of the new cooperative, who began meeting in September 2020, are as follows:
Landmark Region
Name Region
Jim Lange (Board Chair) East
Kevin Klahn (Secretary) South
Max Wenck At Large
Keven Schultz North
Sandy Larson At Large
Brian Brown At Large
Countryside Region
Name Region
John Creaser (Vice Chair) South
Ken Gabler (Vice Secretary) North
Tim Bates At Large
David Lundgren At Large
"Both the Landmark and Countryside boards were strongly in favor of the merger, and the announcement of the board members for the combined cooperative is an important milestone in the merger process," said Board Chairman Jim Lange. "Consistent with the goals and spirit of the merger, the board members of the new cooperative bring significant talent and experience from both the Landmark and Countryside regions."
Landmark Services Cooperative is a member-owned cooperative dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality products and services. For 85+ years, Landmark has provided farm-related products and services to its more than 11,000 members in southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and eastern Iowa.
Employing more than 400 people and with sales in excess of $373 million, Landmark provides a customer service-oriented approach in the communities it serves. For more information, visit landmark.coop.
Countryside Cooperative is a member-owned cooperative committed to delivering positive customer service and exceptional value to its members in a financially responsible manner. Since 1907, Countryside has evolved into a full-service supply cooperative by way of partnerships and mergers.
Serving more than 15,000 members in west-central Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota, Countryside employs over 400 people and generates sales in excess of $234 million. For more information, visit countrysidecoop.com.
