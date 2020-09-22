Merged Landmark-Countryside board of directors (2020)
The recently announced board of directors for the merged Landmark-Countryside cooperative includes (from left) Landmark CEO Jim Dell, board members Brian Brown, Tim Bates, Keven Schultz, Chairman Jim Lange, David Lundgren, Vice Secretary Ken Gabler, Sandy Larson, Max Wenck, Secretary Kevin Klahn, and Vice Chairman John Creaser.

Countryside members voted in August 2020 to confirm the merger between Landmark Services Cooperative and Countryside Cooperative. The merger of the two longstanding Wisconsin-based cooperatives will go into effect on March 1, 2021.

As envisioned since the beginning of the merger exploration process, continuity of board leadership will play a critical role during the merger integration process.

Initially, the new cooperative's board will consist of 10 directors, composed of six directors from the Landmark region and four directors from the Countryside region. Eventually, the board will evolve to have a total of eight seats, with five directors from Landmark and three from Countryside.

The board members of the new cooperative, who began meeting in September 2020, are as follows:

Landmark Region

Name Region

Jim Lange (Board Chair) East

Kevin Klahn (Secretary) South

Max Wenck At Large

Keven Schultz North

Sandy Larson At Large

Brian Brown At Large

Countryside Region

Name Region

John Creaser (Vice Chair) South

Ken Gabler (Vice Secretary) North

Tim Bates At Large

David Lundgren At Large

"Both the Landmark and Countryside boards were strongly in favor of the merger, and the announcement of the board members for the combined cooperative is an important milestone in the merger process," said Board Chairman Jim Lange. "Consistent with the goals and spirit of the merger, the board members of the new cooperative bring significant talent and experience from both the Landmark and Countryside regions."

Landmark Services Cooperative is a member-owned cooperative dedicated to providing customers with the highest quality products and services. For 85+ years, Landmark has provided farm-related products and services to its more than 11,000 members in southern Wisconsin, northern Illinois and eastern Iowa.

Employing more than 400 people and with sales in excess of $373 million, Landmark provides a customer service-oriented approach in the communities it serves. For more information, visit landmark.coop.

Countryside Cooperative is a member-owned cooperative committed to delivering positive customer service and exceptional value to its members in a financially responsible manner. Since 1907, Countryside has evolved into a full-service supply cooperative by way of partnerships and mergers.

Serving more than 15,000 members in west-central Wisconsin and eastern Minnesota, Countryside employs over 400 people and generates sales in excess of $234 million. For more information, visit countrysidecoop.com.

