WPS Charitable Foundation is a diamond-level sponsor and the hole-in-one sponsor for Stand Down Madison’s inaugural golf outing on Saturday, Aug. 14.
The fundraising event takes place at Bridges Golf Course, 2702 Shopko Drive, Madison. Shotgun start is at 9 a.m.
“Stand Down Madison’s mission to provide relief to veterans experiencing homelessness and its success is dependent upon its relationships with community partners,” Angie Nickels, President of Stand Down Madison, said. “We are grateful for the continued support of WPS Health Solutions.”
The funds raised at this event will help provide relief to Wisconsin’s veterans who are experiencing homelessness. There is still time to sign up to participate in the Stand Down Madison golf tournament.
Register a golf team at standdownmadison.org/golf-outing-sign-up-form
- Sign up to be a golf event volunteer at:
“At WPS, we seek to partner with organizations that have a strong affinity to our mission of helping veterans get needed health care,” said Scott Kowalski, WPS’ Executive Vice President of Marketing and Corporate Communications. “Stand Down Madison’s compassionate care of veterans experiencing homelessness is a cause we are proud to support.”
The main Stand Down Madison event is Oct. 9, 2021. Vendors can register online at standdownmadison.org/become-a-vendor. Volunteers can sign up to help at standdownmadison.org/volunteer.
Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation (WPS Health Solutions), founded in 1946, is a nationally regarded benefits administrator for a variety of U.S. government programs and a leading not-for-profit health insurer in Wisconsin. WPS Health Solutions serves active-duty and retired military personnel, seniors, individuals, and families in Wisconsin, across the U.S., and around the world.
WPS Health Solutions, headquartered in Monona, has more than 3,100 employees. Within the enterprise, there are three divisions: WPS Government Health Administrators, WPS Military and Veterans Health, and WPS Health Insurance/WPS Health Plan/EPIC Specialty Benefits.
The WPS Charitable Foundation was formed in 1986 to honor WPS’ first president, Ray Koenig. The foundation is a nonprofit charitable organization separate from WPS Health Solutions and its subsidiaries.