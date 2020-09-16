A Town of Cottage Grove home was destroyed in a Monday night fire.
Shortly before 10 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 14, Cottage Grove Fire Department reported to a 2-story single family residence on fire at Highway BB near Baxter Road.
The primary structure was a total loss and a nearby detached garage received minor heat damage. Several additional barns and out-buildings on the property were not impacted by the fire. The cause of the fire is currently undetermined as Cottage Grove Fire continues its investigation, said Lt. Jason Kudra, Cottage Grove Fire Department Public Information Officer.
Residents were not home at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to residents or firefighters.
Fire crews remained on scene until 3 a.m. searching for and extinguishing hot spots but returned later Tuesday morning to extinguish flames that rekindled.
Cambridge, Deerfield, Marshall, McFarland, Monona, Stoughton and Sun Prairie Fire Departments provided mutual aid. Deer-Grove, Marshall and Fitch-Rona EMS provided rehab and medical care for responding firefighters.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.