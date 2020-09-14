The Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Dane Buy Local and other area chambers to present the Dane County Holiday Passport 2020 promotion to help drive holiday sales for local businesses this holiday season.
Dane County Holiday Passport 2020 kicks off the holiday shopping season by rewarding new and returning customers for buying local from Nov. 2–22, 2020 to give you an early shopping boost.
Business benefits and how to participate:
• Boost holiday sales from Nov. 2–22.
• Introduce your business to new customers and give your regular customers a reason to shop during this time.
• Businesses will be listed in the passport by neighborhood/community to make them easy to find.
• Any locally owned business within the Dane County may sign up at a participation fee of $30.
• The business registration deadline is Sept. 18 and can be found at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeX5JaPmk25DAyFg4WgwLCP0UV7kspKX9fpnFjvSx0gJJc1Cw/viewform?vc=0&c=0&w=1&flr=0
How does it draw customers? Customers get into drawings for free prizes:
• Download … a passport from danebuylocal.com or from chamber of commerce website.
• Purchase … a minimum of $25 at any participating local business listed in the passport.
• Write … customer name on the receipt and take a picture of it to email the entry for multiple drawings of more than $1,500 in prizes donated by local businesses. There are many opportunities to win!
• Submit … up to 10 entries per customer into the prize drawing.
Individuals with questions may contact Colin at colin@danebuylocal.com or 608-712-3440.
