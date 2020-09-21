Phillips honored with top Lions service award

Lion Randy Phillips has received the “Melvin Jones Fellowship Award”. This is the highest award for Lionism in the club.
Phillips, a member of the club for 28 years, has shown exemplary service to the club and to the community.
In 2015 he was club president and is on a number of committees. Every Father’s Day, he gets started a 5 a.m. to bring over the heavy pancake grill to the Lion’s shelter and help setup and stays all day to clean up. He is at every fundraiser and drives the float for the “Happy Whistlers” parade.
Most recently he organized putting the curb in next to Flynn Hall, so the neighbors didn’t all the water from Flynn Hall. He made an agreement with the Town of Cottage Grove to blacktop the area behind Flynn Hall
In the pictures below, his wife, Michelle is putting on the “Melvin Jones’ pin. He is supported and loved by his family. Congratulations Lion Randy Phillips.
The Cottage Grove Lions of Wisconsin also known as the Happy Whistlers. Our club supports the community through vision, youth, hunger and environment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.