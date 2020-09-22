Monona Police logo

Monona Police Chief Walt Ostrenga recently issued a warning for city residents to lock their vehicles after four unlocked vehicles were stolen from the city.

The four unlocked vehicles stolen in Monona were taken on the following dates with these details, according to Ostrenga:

9/11/20: Silver Chevrolet Cobalt from the 2300 block of West Broadway, no keys known to be in the car.

9/14/20: White Kia Cadenza, 200 block St. Teresa, keys left in unlocked car.

9/14/20: Mazda CX5 from 6300 block of Roselawn. Vehicle was located on 9/14/20 in Rockford, Illinois where it crashed during a hit and run. Keys left in unlocked car.

9/15/20: White Honda Accord, a Remington 12 gauge shotgun and a credit card. Garage door opener left in unlocked car, which gave access to the house, garage, wallets, keys, weapon and credit card (which was used while the owners were still asleep).

During this same period Monona Officers assisted the Dane County Sheriffs office and the Town of Madison on three separate incidents involving subjects in possession of stolen vehicles.

Police advise: if you value your property, take the necessary precautions of keeping it secure.

If anyone has information on any of these incidents please contact the Monona Police Department at (608) 222-0463 or Crime Stoppers at (608) 266-6014.

