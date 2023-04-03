A new Chipotle restaurant, to be located at the southwest corner of Monona Drive and West Broadway, is currently under construction and expected to be opened sometime this winter. This illustration shows the point where city officials were worried about flow of traffic confusion among patrons of the restaurant.
A new Chipotle restaurant, to be located at the southwest corner of Monona Drive and West Broadway, is currently under construction and expected to be opened sometime this winter. Construction began in July at the spot of the former Old National Bank branch.
Chipotle Mexican Grill has officially opened its first location in Monona.
The new restaurant at the southwest corner of Monona Drive and West Broadway officially opened on March 31. Construction began last summer.
The new building will feature the brand’s signature Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup lane that allows guests to pick up digital orders without leaving their cars.
The restaurant is located at 6501 Monona Drive, the location is the former home of an Old National Bank branch. The bank closed its doors in April 2020. Real estate developer Alrig USA purchased the land and had a zoning permit and certified survey map approved by the city in November and December 2021, respectively.
The Chipotle, which is located across Monona Drive from rival Qdoba, will have only one entrance and exit, off of Monona Drive to the southeast of the building, as a sidewalk and landscaping blocks any potential entrance and exit off West Broadway.
Since Monona Drive is divided by a median at the point of entry, customers will have to travel south on Monona Drive to enter and exit the parking lot. Driving south on Monona Drive leads directly to the Beltline Highway, but drivers are able to turn left and go north before entering the highway.
The site plan proposal also included outdoor seating, a three-foot patio fence and 25 parking spots, including electric vehicle charging stations. The parking lot will also include parking spots for order pickups, called the Burrito Loading Zone.
The restaurant is expected to provide up to 25 new jobs at the new location.