Grace Coffee Co. is opening two new locations in McFarland & Cottage Grove

Madison-based Grace Coffee Co. is expanding, with two new locations slated to open in Cottage Grove and McFarland.
The local chain has grown quickly since its first store opened on State Street in 2019, spawning five other shops across the Madison area, including Middleton, Verona and Sun Prairie.
Carlos Falcon, co-owner of Grace Coffee, said they picked McFarland and Cottage Grove to open new locations because the areas are in “need of a coffee shop that’s looking to incorporate their community.”
“One of the main things for Grace and the brand that we’re building, is building community,” Falcon said.
At its June 20 meeting, the Cottage Grove Village Board approved a conditional use permit for Grace Coffee to operate out of 3,500-square-foot space in the Edge at Cottage Grove Commons, 2515 Gaston Rd.
The report provided to the board by the plan commission said the business proposed hours of operation from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., though Falcon said the shop will open at 6:30 a.m.
Village Trustees Sarah Valencia and Brittney Ballweg voiced concerns about Grace Coffee’s past health code violations with Public Health Madison & Dane County. The Wisconsin State Journal reported last fall that two of the chain’s locations, both in Madison, received the most violations out of any of the restaurants and food stores reviewed by the health department.
The village board approved the permit on the condition that Grace Coffee report to the village within three business days any health code violations deemed “priority,” which the health department defines as violations that are more likely to cause foodborne illness.
During the meeting, Cottage Grove Director of Planning & Development Erin Ruth said Grace Coffee needs to separately apply for an alcohol license from the village.
“This in itself does not give them the alcohol permit,” Erin Ruth told the board. “We’re just saying we’re okay with them making that application.”
Falcon expected the Cottage Grove location to be open the first week of October.
When asked about the board members’ concerns about past health code violations, he declined to comment. In November 2021 Channel3000 reported that Grace Coffee implemented new systems including “plastic covers on all pastries, a streamlined staff training process, and routine visits from a third-party company to ensure locations are consistently following health guidelines.”
Andrew Bremer, Community & Economic Development Director for the Village of McFarland, said Lakestone is in the process of getting the zoning permit for a new 12,000-square-foot retail building at 4719 Farwell St. Lakestone appeared before the Plan Commission on July 19.
Riemen said Grace Coffee was the first business to sign a lease in the new commercial space.