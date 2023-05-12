Greenhouse
Shown is the hydroponic greenhouse for growing strawberries at the Warm Belly Farm in Fort Atkinson. The owner plans to operate similar greenhouses at the Cottage Grove location.

A Chicago transplant has set roots in Wisconsin, both literally and figuratively, as he embarks on his second agribusiness in Cottage Grove.

Francis Wisniewski, who began Warm Belly Farm a couple years ago in Fort Atkinson, has received approval for a second pick-your-own farm on Vilas Hope Road in the Town of Cottage Grove.