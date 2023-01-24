The Cottage Grove Village Board approved allowing the public works department to purchase three new vehicles, including a new $240,000 plow truck.
The board voted unanimously at its Jan. 17 meeting to approve the purchase, which also includes two pickup trucks for $56,500 each. The total cost of the three vehicles, $363,000, was $17,000 more than the board had budgeted for in its capital planning for 2023.
Public Works director Brian Peterson proposed to sell an old plow truck, which the new vehicle is replacing, in order to cover the increased cost.
The board also deviated from a prior plan to purchase a hybrid vehicle for the department. Trustee Heidi Murphy, who sits on the village’s public works committee, said that the change in plans stemmed from supply chain issues and the queue of municipalities seeking to purchase vehicles.
“Other, bigger municipalities are transitioning towards hybrids,” she said. “They’re ordering much farther in advance, they’re making bigger orders, they have priority over us.”
The wait time for a plow truck right now is about 18 months, Peterson said, but he hoped the pickup trucks could be delivered within the fiscal year.
As with most village capital investments, the funds for the purchases will be made with borrowed funds, rather than property tax levies.