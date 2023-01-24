The Cottage Grove Village Board approved allowing the public works department to purchase three new vehicles, including a new $240,000 plow truck.

The board voted unanimously at its Jan. 17 meeting to approve the purchase, which also includes two pickup trucks for $56,500 each. The total cost of the three vehicles, $363,000, was $17,000 more than the board had budgeted for in its capital planning for 2023.

