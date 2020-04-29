Madison's Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center and Willy Street Co-op announced the Fete de Marquette scheduled for July 9-12 is canceled for the safety of attendees and staff members who would work the event.
The decision to cancel the event benefiting the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center was made after a review of the state’s COVID-19 plan, discussions with local officials and consultation with Willy Street Co-op, which is the presenting sponsor. Fete de Marquette is Wil-Mar’s largest fundraiser and has raised over $1.2 million in the last 14 years since its conception. The money helps support several programs including emergency food services, after school and summer camps for children, teen employment, meals and fitness services for seniors, and subsidization of mental health services.
“We are committed to making sure we’re able to take care of the people we serve during this pandemic so we’re going to have to rely on community support in other forms,” said Gary Kallas, executive director of the Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center. “We’re going to be launching an online giving campaign, and we hope that the people who would buy a raffle ticket or spin the wheel or buy a drink at Fete will consider showing their support in this new way. The people we serve rely on it.”
Willy Street Co-op has pledged to repurpose money it would have used to sponsor this event to instead help support the giving campaign.
The Wil-Mar Neighborhood Center facility is currently closed with the exception of their Wednesday food pantry and Saturday meal program.
