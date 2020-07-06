No sooner had the Monona Public Library opened its doors to patrons – albeit on a limited basis – than it reverted back to curbside pickup only due to the COVID-19 pandemic health crisis.
“Due to the increasing COVID-19 numbers in Dane County, the Monona Public Library is closing the building again and going back to curbside pickup only of items,” said Ryan Claringbole, library director. “We do not make this decision lightly. I cannot in good conscience keep the building open during these conditions. Staff and patron safety is our No. 1 priority.”
Some of the details around curbside pickup have changed.
Once a patron receives a notice (email, call or text) from the LINKcat catalog that the hold materials are available, they can visit the library for curbside pickup. Those hours are from 2-6 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
Pick up materials at the Schluter Road entrance. Call 222-6127 to let staff you are there, and they will bring the materials to you.
Interlibrary materials can take several days or weeks to arrive.
The library only accepts returned materials to its outdoor book drop during the hours listed above.
All items’ due dates have been extended until Sept. 1.
The library is not staffed full time, so patience is requested as staff responds to requests. The best time to reach staff is during the times noted above. Email questions can be directed to amelia@mononalibrary.org.
