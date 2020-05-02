A big, beautiful bouquet of well-deserved thanks was delivered to the health care workers at UW Health in appreciation of their dedication and sacrifice during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Almost 2,000 colorful flowers – daffodils, hyacinths, snapdragons and more – courtesy of Hilldale Shopping Center and its landscaping firm, David J. Frank, were given away to health care workers to take home as they ended their shifts Friday, May 1. Earlier in the day, the flowers were arranged in three large heart displays for employees and patients to see.
“Health care workers are the true heroes, every single day,” said Nanci Horn, general manager of Hilldale. “We wanted to show our appreciation to these dedicated professionals who are working so hard to care for all of us during these difficult times and flowers always put a smile on someone’s face.”
Landscape company CEO David R. Frank echoed Horn’s appreciation.
“Our health care workers do so much for so many and we wanted to thank them for their selflessness and commitment to serving their communities,” he said. “We know firsthand the benefits of flowers and we hope they bring a little joy and happiness into the lives of these hardworking professionals.”
Located in Madison, Hilldale offers national and local retailers, restaurants, and entertainment options across more than 50 stores on site.
David J. Frank Landscape Contracting, with a branch in Monona, has been headquartered in the Milwaukee area for more than 60 years.
