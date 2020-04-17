Monona Grove School District officials are having to take a closer look at graduation and a few other significant events now that classes and extracurricular activities have been cancelled for the rest of the academic year.
In response the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Tony Evers announced Thursday, April 16, he was extending the safer-at-home order from Friday, April 24, to 8 a.m. Tuesday, May 26. The order included the closing of schools for the rest of the year.
Superintendent Dan Olson said administrators immediately met to continue planning and coordination in response to the order.
Still under consideration are graduations for seniors at Monona Grove High School and MG21, summer school, and Jumpstart at MGHS and other building transitions for other grade levels.
Olson also said virtual at-home learning will continue, and breakfast and lunch will continue to be offered to families.
“We know this news probably comes with sadness, added stress and some relief,” he said.
The superintendent said officials are working on scheduling a live, virtual Q-and-A with families.
“We’ll continue to work on our plans as they develop and communicate those to you,” he said. “We will also begin to plan how to get students’ personal belongings to families as well as get school-issued devices turned in near the end of the school year.”
The situation is much the same for the McFarland School District.
Messages about summer school and graduation will be sent to families as decisions are made. Officials are also exploring ways to offer building transition programs. A virtual transitioning could yet begin this springs, and the typical August events could also be adjusted if necessary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.