Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison will be doing a drive-through bike giveaway for frontline workers from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 6, near East Towne Mall.
FB4K Madison distributes bikes only through partner organizations so the giveaway is not open to the public. FB4K Madison is partnering with Latino Workforce Academy, Madison Urban Ministry, YWCA Madison, Centro Hispano, Literacy Network, Porchlight and The River Food Pantry. The organization plans to give away 200 bikes depending upon need to those working at grocery stores, food pantries, child care centers, delivery drivers and more.
The COVID-19 shutdown came two weeks before FB4K’s big bike giveaway where more than 1,500 bikes are given away annually.
“We have a lot of larger-sized bikes intended for teens repaired and ready to go thanks to our volunteers who’ve worked hard to repair them this winter. Instead of gathering dust, we’ll be paying our appreciation to the frontline workers who continued to work during this time,” said Kristie Goforth Schilling, executive director. “Riding bikes is not only a viable form of transportation, but it’s also a great way to improve mental health and reduce stress. We’ve modified our operation and are thrilled to be doing a drive-through giveaway for those who have given so much of themselves during this uncertain time.”
One big need FB4K Madison has right now is a helmet sponsor for $5,000. The helmet sponsorship will allow FB4K to give away bicycles and helmets along with some other accessories. If interested, contact Schilling by email at kristie@FB4KMadison.org or call 444-8641.
If you know someone who needs or wants a bike, have them contact one of the partner organizations listed above. Each of them will have a designated giveaway time, and they will coordinate with those in need.
FB4K Madison is creating a sustainable supply of bicycles for all children by collecting extra bikes from the community, refurbishing the donated bikes with the help of volunteers and giving them back through a diverse network of organizations working with area youths.
To donate, volunteer or learn more, contact Free Bikes 4 Kidz through its website at fb4kmadison.org or call 444-8641.
