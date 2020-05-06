The Cottage Grove Parks and Recreation Department has a new virtual challenge to help keep people active during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Color the Curve 300 is based off a points system to earn one, two or three color powder packets and a T-shirt. The log has multiple activities to apply toward achieving points, which includes blank spaces so you can put your favorite activities in and get rewarded for it. Activities may include running, walking, gardening, building a fort, home bowling, hot potato and more.
Ten minutes of activity equals three points.
Brooke Franseen, recreation supervisor in Cottage Grove, said the department’s previous virtual challenge was successful enough officials decided to have another. This time, the Cottage Grove Parks and Rec Department has joined parks and rec departments in Oregon and Massachusetts to offer the challenge.
All ages are welcome, and activities from May 11 to June 14 will be accepted.
Registration is $25 per person with a $5 discount for each additional person signing up by June 1. Shipping of the T-shirts and color powder packets is included. Items will be shipped starting June 14. Submit your log to Franseen at bfranseen@village.cottage-grove.wi.us or mail to 210 Progress Drive, Suite #2, Cottage Grove, WI 53527, by June 19.
For more information and to sign up, visit http://village.cottage-grove.wi.us/578/Color-the-Curve-300-Virtual-Challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.