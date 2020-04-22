As Wisconsin enters a second month of safer-at-home due to the COVID-19 pandemic, domestic violence victims may find themselves in even more dangerous situations than usual.
During the 2008 recession, Domestic Abuse Intervention Services (DAIS) experienced a substantial uptick in calls for service and expected to see the same over the past few weeks, but that hasn’t materialized. Service providers across the state have observed similar patterns. Many victims of abuse aren’t calling for help, because they cannot find a safe time to do so while stuck at home with their abusers, said Shannon Barry, executive director of DAIS.
As a result, DAIS has taken a new approach to getting the word out about its services and has teamed up with the local business community to do so. Over the past week, DAIS has been placing informational posters in both English and Spanish in shop windows, drive-throughs, pharmacies and other visible spaces that are still open during the safer-at-home order.
Posters include information about DAIS’ free and confidential help line (608-251-4445), as well as information about its crisis line email address (crisisline@abuseintervention.org).
“It’s become clear to us that we needed a new way to reach the people who need us right now,” Barry said. “These are unprecedented times, and many people can’t find a safe time to call us from their homes. That’s why we decided to reach out to the places people might get some time alone and be able to reach out for the help they need.”
Barry is grateful for the responses received from businesses across Dane County. One such business is Java Cat, 3918 Monona Drive.
“Domestic violence is a problem that impacts our whole community, and it requires a whole-community solution,” said Renee Raspiller, owner of Java Cat. “As a small business, we are a part of this community, and that’s why we are proud to support DAIS however we can, especially in these difficult times.”
Since 1977, DAIS has worked to support survivors of domestic abuse and their families and operates the only domestic violence shelter in Dane County. Additionally, DAIS offers a variety of programs and support services, including the help line, crisis intervention services, legal advocacy services, case management, children’s programming and prevention programming for schools and businesses.
Those who want to display a poster at their business can call DAIS at 251-1237, ext. 424, or email Mary Millon at marym@abuseintervention.org.
