The annual Immaculate Heart of Mary Backyard Bash parish festival has been cancelled due to the safer-at-home restrictions brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.
The two-day festival is traditionally held at the Monona church Memorial Day weekend.
There are no plans to reschedule it this year; however, church officials hope to have a parish picnic or other gathering later this year.
