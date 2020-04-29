Sun Prairie, WI (53590)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High near 50F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Windy with showers early then cloudy overnight. Low 43F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Higher wind gusts possible.